In Sports, a Must-Win Situation Usually Leads to a Loss

“On May 31st, Mauricio Macri, the President of Argentina, met with the members of the nation’s soccer team as they departed for training before the World Cup, which opens, in Russia, on Thursday. ‘Whatever we Argentinians achieve, we will be happy,’ Macri told the squad, in televised remarks. ‘And it is not true that if one does not become a champion, one is a failure; that is a madness that does not exist anywhere in the world.’ This, coming from the leader of a soccer-mad nation—the home of Lionel Messi, no less—was a shocking concession: Our team might not win the World Cup. And if they don’t, we’ll love them anyway.” New Yorker (Video)

