Skills, spills and a dash of controversy: the Saudi Pro League kicks off

Ettifaq’s supporters light flares in the stands during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on May 27, 2023.

“Deals done, lights up, Saudi Pro League here we go! The world’s second most disruptive sporting competition (after the other Saudi one, in golf) got under way in Jeddah on Friday night where Al-Ahli’s pack of imported stars managed to haul themselves over the line against Al-Hazm, a team of plucky journeymen from the Arabian sticks. A hat-trick for Roberto Firmino decided the game and both he and Riyad Mahrez looked a class above the rest of the players on display. For other big name signings, say Édouard Mendy and Allan Saint-Maximin, the word sketchy sprang to mind. …”

