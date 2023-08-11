Football’s Secret Fight Club

Hooliganism in football is nothing new. But whilst tighter rules, regulations and banning orders are preventing it from appearing in the stadiums alongside the games, it continues away from the matchday audience. More organised, more violent and much more secretive, this is the story of how hooliganism is very much still a part of European football, and many of the best hooligans and ultras are now on the front lines defending their nations. Written by James Montague, illustrated by Alice Devine.
