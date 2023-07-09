Does football need Fifa? Breakaway threat may test Infantino’s grip on global game



“Jesper Møller, it’s fair to say, is not a natural rebel. The Danish football federation is one of the more progressive authorities, but its president is a conservative with, and let’s be kind here, a healthy sense of his own interests. Last November, though, at the height of the World Cup’s rainbow armband affair, Møller did – briefly – hint at an unexpected radicalism. Might Denmark consider quitting Fifa, he was asked, and replied. …”

Guardian – Jonathan Wilson

