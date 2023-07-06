“… Martyn Margetson, goalkeeping coach for the England men’s national team and Championship club Swansea City, sighs as he thinks about that question. … The role and profile of goalkeepers has emerged as a hot topic during this summer’s transfer window, bearing in mind that Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley have all paid substantial fees to strengthen that position, and it is only a matter of time before another Premier League club, Manchester United, do the same. …”
The Athletic
Feet (not hands), X-rays and seat-belts: How you scout – and train – a goalkeeper
Leave a reply