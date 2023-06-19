Everton stuck in limbo as boardroom turmoil stalls Dyche’s rebuilding plan

“Three weeks on from Everton’s latest relegation escape and the focus is on how long Bill Kenwright will remain chairman of a board with a population of one. Him. Sean Dyche would be forgiven for asking if anyone at the club was listening when he delivered that blunt, honest and overdue appraisal of Everton’s predicament. ‘There is massive amounts of work to be done, not just from me but from everyone at the club,’ the Everton manager said after securing the club’s top-flight status for a 70th successive season with victory over Bournemouth. …”
Guardian

