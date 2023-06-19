“Barcelona finished the 2020-21 season in deep financial distress. They activated a number of ‘financial levers’, but still had to wave goodbye to Lionel Messi. A couple of seasons have since passed, but have things really changed financially? Explained by Abhishek Raj, illustrated by Marco Bevilacqua.”
YouTube
Are Barcelona still in financial trouble?
Leave a reply
“Barcelona finished the 2020-21 season in deep financial distress. They activated a number of ‘financial levers’, but still had to wave goodbye to Lionel Messi. A couple of seasons have since passed, but have things really changed financially? Explained by Abhishek Raj, illustrated by Marco Bevilacqua.”