“This summer has long been labelled as the big rebuild, Liverpool righting the wrongs of the failure to address their midfield situation in particular. James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita waved goodbye last month and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister said hello last week as the first signing of the summer. There is still plenty of work to be done and more additions will follow. …”
The Athletic
Liverpool squad audit: Who stays and who goes this summer?
