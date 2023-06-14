Liverpool squad audit: Who stays and who goes this summer?

Leave a reply

“This summer has long been labelled as the big rebuild, Liverpool righting the wrongs of the failure to address their midfield situation in particular. James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita waved goodbye last month and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister said hello last week as the first signing of the summer. There is still plenty of work to be done and more additions will follow. …”
The Athletic

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.