Real Madrid? Man Utd? Chelsea? Where Should Kylian Mbappé Go and Where Would He Fit Best?

“Kylian Mbappé has outgrown Ligue 1. It’s been evident for a few years now, to be honest. So, it wasn’t all that surprising to hear the news that he isn’t planning on extending his Paris Saint-Germain contract beyond 2024. … The 24-year-old has already achieved more than most will in their whole career. After helping Monaco to the Ligue 1 title in his first full season as a professional in 2016-17, he moved to PSG, where he has won the league in five of his six seasons, only failing to do so in 2020-21. …”

The Analyst

NY Times: Kylian Mbappé Tells P.S.G. He Won’t Extend Contract in 2024

