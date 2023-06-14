Martin Zubimendi is the Gen-Z Sergio Busquets at the heart of Real Sociedad’s midfield

“Footballers don’t tend to indulge in comparisons, but it’s hard not to reminisce when Martin Zubimendi has the ball. His position holds a special place in the history of Spanish football, his subtle technique evocative of the best. Quietly composing each and every move, floating across the pitch, speeding things up and slowing them down, he’s the calm, collected controller of the quintessential Spanish midfield. At 24 years old, his emergence feels timely. Sergio Busquets has bowed out at Barcelona, while Rodri has reached the pinnacle with Pep Guardiola by his side. …”

The Athletic

W – Martín Zubimendi

Advertisement