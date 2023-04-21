Abandon ship: does this symbol of slavery shame Manchester and its football clubs?



A contemporary depiction of the Peterloo Massacre of 16 August 1819.

“I got my first Manchester City football badge when I was a little boy. It was gorgeous – a golden ship in full sail on the top half of the crest, the red rose of Lancashire on the bottom half, all framed in sky blue. The ship made a huge impression. It reminded me of the Blue Peter badge and pirates. Pirates were exciting. They did as they wanted, plundered what they fancied and ruled the waves. Everybody wanted a parrot on their shoulder and a patch on their eye. …”

Guardian

