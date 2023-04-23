“Today, Brighton and Hove Albion are a model of how a football club should be run. They punch above their weight. They unearth excellent players. And they play watchable football. But it hasn’t always been the case. Seb Stafford-Bloor charts their rise from nearly collapsing as a football club. Craig Silcock illustrates.”
YouTube
The Fall and Rise of Brighton
Leave a reply
“Today, Brighton and Hove Albion are a model of how a football club should be run. They punch above their weight. They unearth excellent players. And they play watchable football. But it hasn’t always been the case. Seb Stafford-Bloor charts their rise from nearly collapsing as a football club. Craig Silcock illustrates.”