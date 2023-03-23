Italy 1-2 England: Record-breaking Kane fires Gareth Southgate’s men to victory in Naples

Harry Kane will always remember Naples. Six months on from their last meeting in the group stages of the Nations League, the Euro 2020 finalists locked horns again in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Declan Rice pounced to give England the lead before Kane fired home the goal that makes him his country’s all-time record men’s goalscorer — his 54th in a Three Lions shirt — from the penalty spot after Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s handball. …”
The Athletic (Video)
The Athletic: England have been blessed with goalscoring centre-forwards for 40 years. Has anyone else?
Guardian: Harry Kane becomes England’s all-time record scorer in qualifier win over Italy
The Analyst – 53 and Counting: Harry Kane on the Cusp of Becoming England Men’s Record Goalscorer

