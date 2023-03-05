Explained: 100-minute Premier League matches next season but no concussion subs

FIFA’s clampdown on time-wasting is set to go global after football’s lawmakers signed off plans to encourage leagues worldwide to tighten up the enforcement of stoppage time. The decision was one of several confirmed on Saturday at the annual general meeting of the International Football Advisory Board, otherwise known as IFAB, and means that World Cup style-stoppage time, which saw 100-minute matches at Qatar 2022, could be seen in the Premier League next season. …”
The Athletic (Video)

