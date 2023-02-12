The English Soccer Streak That Is ‘Just Statistically Ridiculous’

“Maybe it’s bad luck. Maybe it’s unconscious bias. Maybe it’s subpar skill. Maybe it’s conscious bias. Maybe a new strategy is needed. Maybe it’s a far-reaching conspiracy. Maybe the fates are cruel and unknowable. The maddening streak currently playing out for Bristol City, a mainstay of English soccer’s second-tier league, the Championship, since 2015, has defied explanation for everyone involved, and the sense of grievance stacks higher with each passing game. It has left the team and its fans wondering: Will Bristol City ever earn a penalty kick again? …”

