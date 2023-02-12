Special investigation: Cardiff City, an unhappy club on a downward spiral

“Sabri Lamouchi’s first media commitments as Cardiff City’s new manager brought a pertinent question about a figure he had yet to meet. With two predecessors sacked in a season only just beyond its halfway mark, was he aware of owner Vincent Tan’s impatience? … Lamouchi knows the eccentricities of the Championship after 15 months in charge of Nottingham Forest, a club familiar with volatility under Evangelos Marinakis, but Cardiff’s downward spiral has begun to chew up and spit out its managers at pace. …”

The Athletic (Video)

