“Algeria’s hopes of winning the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) on home soil were crushed in heartbreaking fashion as they lost 5-4 on penalties to Senegal in the final on Saturday. The Local Teranga Lions edged hosts in a very tense final at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers in front of 39,120 spectators on a cold winter night. …”

CAF

YouTube: Algeria 🆚 Senegal All Penalties – TotalEnergies CHAN2022 – Final

Advertisement