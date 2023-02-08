Gavi’s story: The spark, speed & spirit of Barcelona’s fearless star who plays with his boots untied



“It was in November 2021 that people started to talk about Gavi’s laces. A photo showed Nico Gonzalez tying the player’s boots for him during a Champions League match for Barcelona at Dynamo Kyiv. Gavi, then 17, stood with his hands on his hips, watching as his midfield team-mate apparently came to his aid. Later, Gonzalez posted the picture on Instagram with the caption: ‘It’s really time you learned…’ But the truth is there was no lesson going on, nor did the scene have anything to do with the Kyiv cold. …”

The Athletic

W – Gavi

