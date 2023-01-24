Football row brings bitter Algeria-Morocco rivalry to forefront



“The beautiful game is often able to unite the world, but when it comes to Algeria and Morocco, even football is failing to bridge the decades-long rivalry between the North African neighbours. The latest controversy occurred this month when Morocco withdrew from the African Nations Championship, held in Algeria. The Moroccans announced hours before the tournament began on January 13 that they would not be going because they had not been given permission to fly directly from Rabat to the Algerian city of Constantine and they refused to travel by an indirect route. …”

Aljazeera (Video)

Aljazeera: Morocco condemns ‘provocative’ acts at Algeria football cup (Video)

