Kieran Trippier has it all: Set-piece specialist, overlapping runs and perfect vision

Posted on by

Newcastle’s 1-0 victory over Fulham last weekend solidified their place in the top four and marked a fifth consecutive Premier League clean sheet. The winning goal came in the 89th minute after an attack down the right saw Kieran Trippier set up Sean Longstaff, whose cross into the box was eventually headed home by Alexander Isak. …”
The Athletic

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.