Scottish roundup: Rangers fight back to win but stay nine points adrift of Celtic

“A double from Kyogo Furuhashi helped Celtic cruise to a 4-0 win over St Mirren and retain a nine-point lead at the top of the Premiership over Rangers, who were narrowly victorious at Kilmarnock. Celtic took the lead in the 15th minute when Liel Abada finished from inside the area and Furuhashi doubled the advantage 20 minutes later to take a 2-0 lead into the break. …”
Guardian

