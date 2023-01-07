Crypto chaos: how Crawley crumbled under owners’ reckless leadership

“The word ‘shambles’ comes up a lot when you ask people about Crawley Town. They sit 20th in League Two, are looking for their third permanent manager of the season after Matthew Etherington’s exit following 32 days in charge and have cast aside three of their senior players. When Wagmi United, a cryptocurrency sports company, bought the club in April its co-founder, Preston Johnson, said: ‘We think the club can do better and our fans deserve better.’ They finished in 12th last season, so clearly Wagmi United’s plans are not working out. …”

Guardian

