Why Man Utd are for sale

Posted on by

Manchester United are for sale. After years of conflict between supporters and owners, the Glazer Family, who have held majority control of the club since 2005, are searching for a buyer. But why now, and what will happen next? How much are Manchester United worth? Who could afford to buy United? Laurie Whitwell and Dan Sheldon explain, Craig Silcock illustrates.
YouTube

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.