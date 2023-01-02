A Demarai Gray wondergoal, but also fight, spirit and resilience from Everton

Posted on


“A turn, a drag-back, a slip, a stumble — a seemingly inauspicious spell. But the ensuing moment of sorcery? The firework denouement on New Year’s Eve? Astounding. Even if Demarai Gray never does another noteworthy thing in an Everton shirt, he will be remembered for this one spectacular, surreal and joyous moment by generations of Blues to come. His 64th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium could be the greatest away goal scored by an Everton player in the Premier League era. …”
The Athletic (Video)

