‘We respect the scientists’ – how new heading rules affect Scottish football

“Early this month and within days of the Scottish Football Association introducing groundbreaking guidelines on the heading of balls at training, the Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon nodded home a stoppage-time equaliser at Cove Rangers. Was the association’s bid to protect players, after links were established between head injuries and neurodegenerative disease, destined to be in vain? …”

Guardian

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related