Erling, Alfie and the Haalands’ lingering links to Leeds



“Gary Edwards accepts that time plays tricks on the mind, but even so, he is adamant his story is true. It goes back about 10 years and involves a social event arranged by the Leeds United Supporters Club of Scandinavia (LUSCOS). Edwards was there and a Leeds fan he was chatting to pointed to a boy standing near them in the room. … Nobody at LUSCOS is sure if Erling actually attended one of their dinners and none of them can remember that occasion specifically but, apocryphal or not, Edwards’ tale stems from the close proximity of the Haaland family to Leeds. …”

The Athletic

Advertisement