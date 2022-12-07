Morocco defeat Spain: Luis Enrique’s penalty homework fails and Hakimi’s masterful game

“After an incredibly cagey 120 minutes, Morocco have beaten Spain 3-0 on penalties to reach their first World Cup quarter-final, with Achraf Hakimi scoring the winner with a sumptuous Panenka. A cushioned volley from substitute Pablo Sarabia almost won it for Spain in the last seconds of extra time. A few inches to the right and it would be Spain into the last eight, instead Morocco progress, where they’ll play the winner of tonight’s Portugal versus Switzerland tie. …”
The Athletic (Video)
The Athletic: Spain’s shootout ignominy will define Luis Enrique – a coach without a Plan B
The Athletic: Achraf Hakimi’s Panenka penalty was a rare triumph of artistry over analytics (Video)
The Athletic: Morocco didn’t fluke their way to top of their group — why Spain will struggle to infiltrate their defence
Guardian: A beautiful day for Bono and Morocco in last-16 shootout win over Spain
Guardian: Morocco fans drum out Spain to keep Africa dreaming and draw Doha as one