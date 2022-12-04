Senegal tactical guide: Wide players key in attack and defence, and a curious corner option

“There will be no Sadio Mane, but that does not make Senegal an easy test for England in the World Cup round of 16. Aliou Cisse’s side are reigning African champions after beating Egypt to win the Cup of Nations final back in February, went unbeaten in their six-game second round of World Cup qualifying campaign before defeating Egypt again in a play-off to get to Qatar and matched the Netherlands for more than 80 minutes in their opening match at the finals before suffering a 2-0 loss. …”
The Athletic (Video)

