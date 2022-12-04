Argentina 2-1 Australia: Messi scores in 1,000th game and big Martinez save denies Kuol

Lionel Messi scored on his 1,000th career appearance to put Argentina in the driving seat against Australia, and Julian Alvarez added a second, but Lionel Scaloni’s side were pushed all the way in the second half. A deflected effort by Craig Goodwin reduced the deficit and future Newcastle United player Garang Kuol forced an excellent save from the Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the dying moments of the game. …”
