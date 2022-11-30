The Return of the 4-4-2

Posted on by

4-4-2: the formation that many current players and fans grew up on. The formation that Manchester United used to win the treble. The formation that Brazil used to win the World Cup in 2002. But more recently it has fallen out of fashion. But as Jon Mackenzie explains, it is returning, in a defensive state. Illustrated by Henry Cooke.
YouTube
W – 4-4-2

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.