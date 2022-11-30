“4-4-2: the formation that many current players and fans grew up on. The formation that Manchester United used to win the treble. The formation that Brazil used to win the World Cup in 2002. But more recently it has fallen out of fashion. But as Jon Mackenzie explains, it is returning, in a defensive state. Illustrated by Henry Cooke.”
The Return of the 4-4-2
