Coping with more injury time at World Cup: ‘Radical’ change has major implications



“The conversation begins with a speculative scenario in which a team is clinging on in the blazing heat of the Qatari afternoon while the big screens inside the arena indicate the game is edging towards its final whistle. Then up goes the fourth official’s board and the side with everything to lose suddenly find themselves condemned to another 10 minutes of emotional turmoil, not to mention physical agony. … We’re over halfway through Qatar 2022 and, in terms of average on-field minutes, this tournament is on course to become the longest World Cup on record. FIFA’s admirable determination to extend the length of time the ball is in play meant 22 of the first 32 group games stretched beyond the 100-minute mark. …”

The Athletic (Video)

