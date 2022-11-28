The World Cup’s intriguing tactical conundrum of who to play as centre-forward



“For all the talk of formation changes and decisive substitutions, the most intriguing tactical storyline from a side’s World Cup campaign is very simple. It’s when a manager has a regular formation and a relatively settled starting XI but there’s one huge question mark – the identity of the centre-forward. The centre-forward, though perhaps less revered than at any previous point in football history, plays a crucial role in defining their side. There’s such a wide range of possible options – a false nine who plays deep, a speedy runner who invites balls in behind, a target man who thrives on crosses. Ideally, you’re blessed with someone who offers a bit of all three. In reality, many sides are choosing between vastly different options. …”

The Athletic (Video)

