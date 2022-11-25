Breel Embolo’s emotional goal edges Switzerland past wasteful Cameroon

“Breel Embolo grew up in Basel but he was born in Cameroon’s capital, Yaoundé, and did not receive Swiss citizenship until eight years ago. That explains why the Monaco forward refrained from celebrating one of the simplest, yet potentially most significant, goals he will ever score. In an awkward group also featuring Brazil and Serbia, this was a game Switzerland needed to win and, in the 48th minute, Embolo ensured it would prove mission accomplished. …”
Guardian

