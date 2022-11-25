Brazil 2 Serbia 0: Richarlison’s scissor kick, Neymar the foul magnet and Mitrovic vs Vlahovic



“All eyes were on Neymar before Brazil’s opening game at the 2022 World Cup but it was Richarlison who was the hero in the 2-0 win against Serbia. The Tottenham striker struck twice after half-time, the second an acrobatic scissor kick after teeing himself up inside the penalty area, to give the world No 1 ranked side the perfect start to their campaign in Qatar. Serbia had defended superbly to keep Brazil out for the first hour at the Lusail Stadium but the quality of Tite’s side shone through eventually. …”

The Athletic

W – Richarlison

