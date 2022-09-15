Should football have orange cards?

Sometimes a foul is worthy of more than a yellow, but not quite a red. What if professional football had sin-bins? What affect would having a player depart the pitch for a period of time? Seb Stafford-Bloor explores the idea of sin-bins in football, and whether it’d work. Illustrated by Craig Silcock
