Impressive stat highlights Ter Stegen’s strong start to the season for Barcelona

“Marc-Andre ter Stegen has enjoyed a strong start to the season with Barcelona after deciding to take the summer off and enjoy a rest. The goalkeeper has conceded just one goal in four games so far and has pulled off a host of saves along the way for the Catalan giants. Opta highlight how he’s actually saved all but one of the shots on target he’s faced so far this season in La Liga. …”

W – Marc-Andre ter Stegen

