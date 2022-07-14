Sensible Transfers: Bayern Munich

“Domestically Bayern Munich are still dominant, having won another Bundesliga title in 2021/22. But elsewhere they are stuttering. They have made early wise signings with Mazraoui and Gravenberch from Ajax, but the big transfer news is that Lewandowski wants to leave. So how do you begin to replace the record-breaking-Pole? Written by Seb Stafford-Bloor, illustrated by Marco Bevilacqua.”

YouTube

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related