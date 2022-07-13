Blood, sweat and speeding plastic: 48 hours at the foosball World Cup



“In his 1928 novel Nadja, French surrealism ace Andre Breton described the city of Nantes as ‘perhaps with Paris the only city in France where I have the impression that something worthwhile may happen to me’. To think that he was still a good 94 years away from having the chance to wander around the bowels of his local sports arena in a vain attempt to track down the anti-doping officials at the foosball World Cup. …”

The Athletic (Video)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related