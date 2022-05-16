Sean Dyche, Ulla Klopp and whoever saves Everton: Who deserves a statue at your Premier League club?



“Ten years on from ‘Aguerooooooooo!’ and Manchester City’s first Premier League title win, the club yesterday unveiled a statue of their former striker at the Etihad Stadium. Aguero’s iconic stoppage-time winner in their 3-2 victory against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season will be remembered forever by City fans, so it is only right that he has been immortalised in galvanised steel. But who deserves a statue at your Premier League club? And who will be next at City? We’ve asked our Premier League club reporters to explain their choices and if you think they’ve got it drastically wrong then please let us know in the comment. …”

The Athletic

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Monday, May 16th, 2022 at 12:46 am and is filed under Arsenal, Chelsea, FC Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.