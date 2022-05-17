USMNT Players Abroad Learn That Club Success at Highest Level Isn’t Linear



“Considering his effervescent personality and obvious on-field impact, not to mention the prominence of his name, it’s easy to forget that 12 months ago, Tim Weah was an almost totally unproven senior international. Untimely injuries had limited his time with the U.S. men to about 40 minutes across the preceding two-and-a-half years. …”

SI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related