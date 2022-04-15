‘I cry every day’: in the stands with Ukrainians as Dynamo Kyiv play again



“Far away, at the other end of the pitch, a Ukrainian footballer is scoring what later turns out to have been a beautifully worked goal. That is something remarkable in itself but Oksana is talking and the backdrop has become a detail. She is thinking about the train she will board in around nine hours; it will return her to Kyiv, at last, and from there she will join the volunteer effort in Bucha. The home she left is 10 miles further south, in Boyarka. Like most of the capital’s satellite towns, it has undergone its own visit to hell. …”

Guardian

W – FC Dynamo Kyiv

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Friday, April 15th, 2022 at 12:11 am and is filed under Ukrainian. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.