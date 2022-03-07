In Derby Without Drama, City Wins a Laugher



Kevin De Bruyne scored twice in the first half of Manchester City’s 4-1 win.

“There was no tension in the last few minutes. It had gone long before the fourth goal arrived, marking the point at which victory turned into a rout. So had what little anxiety, what scant fretfulness might still have lingered. Instead, in the final few minutes of a derby, Manchester City’s fans could let go and enjoy themselves. Theirs was not a vicarious joy. There was pleasure, of course, to be had in the sight of Manchester United, once again, reduced to chasing shadows, grasping hopelessly at air, its players’ heads hanging and its fans silently trooping away. But as the minutes ticked by, the Etihad Stadium grew a little tired of crowing. …”

NY Times

Guardian: Manchester United flounder without foundations to build upon – Jonathan Wilson

BBC: Manchester United players ‘not good enough or don’t care’ – pundits react to derby defeat (Video)

