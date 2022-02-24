New Year, New Me: The Biggest Changes in Stats Perform’s Power Rankings



“The return of European knockout football has us once again watching teams from across the continent go up against one another. But tournament football, clearly, doesn’t see every team play each other, and the beauty of it is that the best team doesn’t always win. And that’s absolutely fine. But what if there was a global league system, rather than one-off knockout ties, that could help us gauge the comparative strength of teams across the world? Well, that’s exactly what Stats Perform’s Power Rankings seek to do. …”

The Analyst

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 at 12:46 am and is filed under Chelsea, FC Barcelona, FC Liverpool, France, Germany, Holland, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Portugal, Real Madrid, Spain. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.