“It was not a straightforward journey to Tehran for Wycombe Wanderers striker Ali Al-Hamadi this week. A snowstorm in the Turkish city of Istanbul threw his flight plans up in the air but while waiting at Heathrow airport, mulling over a change to his connecting flight, the Iraq international was able to have a quick chat with The Athletic before two more World Cup qualifiers in the next week, and his first taste of the Iran-Iraq derby. …”

The Athletic (Video)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at 1:08 am and is filed under World Cup 2022. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.