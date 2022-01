Atlas didn’t dominate Club America at the Azteca, but they did take all three points and control of the Clausura in the early going.

“…’Efficient” is probably the best way to summarize Atlas in their 2-0 away win over Club America last Saturday. Although the 2021 Apertura champions were out-shot and out-possessed by Club America at the Estadio Azteca, Atlas only needed four shots in the entirety of the game to solidify a victory that pushed them up to second in the Liga MX table. …”

ESPN (Video)

