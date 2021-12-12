Pharaohs fight back as Fennecs keep their cool



Morocco 2 (3) Algeria 2 (5)

“The last-four line-up at the FIFA Arab Cup is complete after Egypt and Algeria edged epic encounters to set up semi-finals against Tunisia and Qatar respectively. The North African duo emerged triumphant after two very different but equally thrilling matches, both of which ebbed and flowed before going into extra time and, in the later kick-off, beyond. Les Fennecs needed penalties to edge a titanic tussle with Morocco, while Egypt fell behind before battling back to dominate and, ultimately, overpower a valiant Jordan side. …”

FIFA (Video)

YouTube: Algeria vs Morocco 5-3 | Penalties Shootout – Arab Cup

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related