 

How Soccer Lost America (Then Got It Back) – Brian Phillips


“A strange feature of American exceptionalism during the 1980s and ’90s was that we wanted to import everything but culture. This is one way to understand the bizarre anxiety and contempt with which much of the American sports media regarded soccer in the late 20th century: It was the wrong kind of product. … American men in Bangladesh-made khakis could, without a whisper of cognitive dissonance, drive their German cars while listening to their Chinese-engineered radio consoles, where they’d spend drivetime deriding soccer as a foreign menace, a cosmopolitan threat to American strength—a ‘game for beret-wearers,’ as Ann Coulter once put it. …”
The Ringer
The Ringer: The Death of the American Soccer Troll – Bryan Curtis (July 2018)

