 

Aberdeen 4 – 1 St Mirren


Christian Ramirez scored Aberdeen’s second within the opening ten minutes
“Aberdeen recorded back-to-back wins for only the second time this term and edged into the Scottish Premiership’s top six after ‘doing the simple things better’ in overwhelming St Mirren. Marley Watkins and Christian Ramirez both scored twice – once each in the opening nine minutes, before Watkins completed a first-half brace and Ramirez rounded off the thumping win. Scott Tanser did reply for St Mirren to make it 2-1, only for Watkins’ second to immediately snuff out the Paisley’s side’s hopes. And, when asked if momentum is building around his side, Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass said that ‘it feels like it’….”
BBC

