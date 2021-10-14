Andrew Watson: The ‘most influential’ black footballer for decades lost to history



Watson is also depicted in a mural at the site of the original Hampden Park

“There are two murals of black footballers facing one another across an alleyway in Glasgow. One helped shape football as we know it, the other is Pele. Andrew Watson captained Scotland to a 6-1 win over England on his debut in 1881. He was a pioneer, the world’s first black international, but for more than a century the significance of his achievements went unrecognised. Research conducted over the past three decades has left us with some biographical details: a man descended of slaves and of those who enslaved them, born in Guyana, raised to become an English gentleman and famed as one of Scottish football’s first icons. And yet today, 100 years on from his death aged 64, Watson remains something of an enigma, the picture built around him a fractured one. …”

BBC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related