 

Attila Szalai


“Attila Szalai is catching the eye and attracting interest from some of Europe’s elite clubs. This is the story of how he was discovered in Cyprus. Sitting in a small bar in Mezőkövesd, Petros Konnafis was exhausted and drained. But most of all he was elated. It had taken months and weeks of negotiations and convincing the right people, but finally he had completed the deal he was certain was worth every penny. … When Petros watched Hungary U21s against Cyprus he did not expect to discover a hidden treasure back in 2018. But the more and more he watched the more he felt himself captivated by Hungary’s number 13. …”
The inside story of Attila Szalai: “Hungary’s Virgil Van Dijk” (Video)
W – Attila Szalai
YouTube: Attila Szalai is a BEAST… • Review Season of 2020/21

